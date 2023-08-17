Colts WR Ashton Dulin Has Torn ACL

According to Aaron Wilson, Colts WR Ashton Dulin suffered a torn ACL.

It’s an unfortunate blow for Dulin that will end his 2023 season. He was a reliable backup receiver and special teamer for Indianapolis.

Dulin, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Malone University back in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Colts, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Dulin eventually earned his way onto the active roster. Indianapolis re-signed him as a restricted free agent to a one-year deal worth $2.4 million in 2022. He signed a two-year deal to return to Indianapolis this past offseason.

In 2022, Dulin appeared in 12 games for the Colts and caught 15 passes on 22 targets for 207 yards receiving and one touchdown.