Colts WR Josh Downs Week-To-Week With Shoulder Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Colts WR Josh Downs is considered week-to-week with the shoulder injury that forced him out of Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Rapoport adds Downs is a long shot to play this week against the Patriots but the injury isn’t expected to sideline him long-term.

Downs, 23, was a two-year starter at North Carolina and was named first-team All-ACC in 2021 and 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.

The Colts drafted Downs in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,520,458 rookie contract that included a $1,014,879 signing bonus.

In 2024, Downs has appeared in 10 games for the Colts and caught 53 passes on 78 targets for 594 yards and four touchdowns.