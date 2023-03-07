Commanders Also Viewed As Unlikely To Go After Lamar Jackson

According to Kimberley Martin, her sources have given her the impression the Washington Commanders are not viewed as a likely entrant into the market for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

There’s no doubt the Commanders could use an upgrade at quarterback, as they’re currently talking up the idea of starting 2022 fifth-round QB Sam Howell in 2023. But perhaps the cost to acquire Jackson is viewed as too steep by the team.

Jackson was just franchised by Baltimore but the Ravens gave him the non-exclusive tender, meaning he’s free to negotiate with other teams.

The Ravens could match any offer but if they declined another team would have to give two first-round picks in exchange for Jackson.

The Falcons have indicated they’re not interested in Jackson this offseason, while the Panthers also don’t appear willing to engage, despite heavy speculation about both teams in recent weeks.

Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Lamar Jackson as the news is available.