Commanders Announce Four Cuts, Including June 1 Designation For S Landon Collins

The Washington Commanders have announced a post-June 1st release designation for S Landon Collins and are also releasing S Deshazor Everett, DL Matthew Ioannidis, and G Ereck Flowers.

We have released the following players:

S Deshazor Everett

G Ereck Flowers Sr.

DT Matt Ioannidis — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 16, 2022

The team deleted the first reference to Collins being cut but there’s a good chance that’s just procedural. It’s been reported elsewhere Washington planned to cut him and a June 1 designation saves them more money this year.

Collins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.

Collins was set to make a base salary of $11.5 million in 2022.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Collins with a June 1 designation will free up $11.9 million in available cap space while creating $3.8 million in dead money.

In 2021, Collins appeared in 13 games for Washington and recorded 81 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and two pass deflections.