Commanders Announce RB Austin Ekeler Suffered Achilles Injury

The Washington Commanders announced that RB Austin Ekeler suffered an Achilles injury and ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

This is a tough blow for Ekeler, who suffered a non-contact injury.

He was taken off by cart and wasn’t able to put any weight on his right leg.

Ekeler, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Western State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal that included $15 million guaranteed.

Ekeler made a base salary of $6,250,000 for the 2023 season and became an unrestricted free agent this past offseason. He signed a two-year deal with the Commanders.

In 2025, Ekeler has appeared in one game for the Commanders entering tonight’s contest against the Packers and rushed for 26 yards on six carries to go along with three receptions on three targets for 31 yards.