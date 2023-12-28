Commanders Announce Two Roster Moves

The Washington Commanders announced they have placed seventh-round RB Chris Rodriguez on injured reserve.

Washington also activated LB De’Jon Harris from injured reserve.

Harris, 25, went undrafted out of Arkansas back in 2020 and caught on with the Patriots before being among the team’s final roster cuts.

He later signed with the Packers practice squad and was elevated to the active roster, later signing a futures deal with the team before being among their final roster cuts in 2021.

Harris then caught on with the Commanders’ practice squad at the end of the 2021 season and has been on and off of their taxi squad ever since.

In 2022, Harris appeared in five games for the Commanders but has not recorded any statistics.