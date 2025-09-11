Commanders Believe RB Austin Ekeler Has Torn Achilles

Both Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport are reporting that the Commanders believe veteran RB Austin Ekeler does, in fact, have a torn Achilles.

The plan from here is for Ekeler to get an MRI on his Achilles tomorrow and hope for the best. However, odds are that this is a season-ending injury for him, given that Achilles tears are fairly straightforward to diagnose without imaging.

Ekeler suffered the injury late in the game while going out for a pass in the flat. Unfortunately, he went down with a non-contact injury and was later carted to the locker room.

Ekeler, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Western State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal that included $15 million guaranteed.

Ekeler made a base salary of $6,250,000 for the 2023 season and became an unrestricted free agent this past offseason. He signed a two-year deal with the Commanders.

In 2025, Ekeler has appeared in one game for the Commanders entering tonight’s contest against the Packers and rushed for 26 yards on six carries to go along with three receptions on three targets for 31 yards.