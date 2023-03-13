Commanders Claim CB Cameron Dantzler Off Waivers From Vikings

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Commanders have claimed CB Cameron Dantzler off of waivers from the Vikings on Monday.

Dantzler, 24, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. The Vikings selected him with the No. 89 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year if a four-year, $4,585,625 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,743,000 in 2023.

The Vikings opted to waive Dantzler last week.

In 2022, Dantzler appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and recorded 50 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and five pass defenses.