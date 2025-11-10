Commanders DT Daron Payne Suspended One Game

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Commanders DT Daron Payne has been suspended one game by the NFL.

Payne received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for punching Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 10, leading to his ejection.

Payne, 28, is the former 13th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He signed a four-year $14.418 million dollar rookie contract with the Washington Football Team that included an $8.566 million dollar signing bonus.

Washington exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season which is worth $8.53 million. He re-signed a four-year, $90 million contract through 2026 and is making a base salary of $16,400,000 this year.

In 2025, Payne has appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and recorded 30 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and five passes defended.