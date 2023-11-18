Commanders Elevate RB RB Derrick Gore & DE Joshua Pryor

The Washington Commanders announced Saturday that they’ve elevated RB Derrick Gore and DE Joshua Pryor to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson is doubtful for Sunday’s game due to a toe injury while DE James Smith-Williams is out.

Gore, 28, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Monroe in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and briefly re-signed to the Chargers’ practice squad before being cut again.

Washington signed Gore to their practice squad and he finished out the year in Washington. He returned to the Chargers practice squad before later catching on with the Chiefs active roster.

Kansas City re-signed Gore as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season but ended up waiving him with an injury designation. From there, he joined the Saints before the Commanders added him to their practice squad.

In 2023, Gore has been active for two games.