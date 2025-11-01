Commanders Elevate Two Players Including WR Treylon Burks

The Washington Commanders officially elevated WR Treylon Burks and DT Sheldon Day from the practice squad for Week 9’s game.

We have elevated WR Treylon Burks and DT Sheldon Day from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/7btemFai3j — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 1, 2025

Burks, 25, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks was entering the final year of a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that included $7,630,607 when he was let go after being placed on injured reserve this past training camp. The Commanders signed him to their practice squad soon after.

In 2024, Burks appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded four receptions for 34 yards (8.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.