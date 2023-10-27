Commanders Elevating LB Jabril Cox From Practice Squad

Commanders HC Ron Rivera announced they are elevating LB Jabril Cox from the practice squad to the active roster, per Nicki Jhabvala.

Cox, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU after transferring from North Dakota State. He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,251,251 when Dallas cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Washington signed him to their practice squad shortly after he was waived from Dallas.

In 2022, Cox appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and recorded six total tackles.