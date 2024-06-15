NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Allen Robinson, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong pointed out it will take a group effort to turn the team around after a 4-13 season: “It takes a lot, you know. You got to be willing to sacrifice a lot of things. It’s a big grind, man. It’s not easy. It’s gonna take everybody.” (Bowie TV)

pointed out it will take a group effort to turn the team around after a 4-13 season: “It takes a lot, you know. You got to be willing to sacrifice a lot of things. It’s a big grind, man. It’s not easy. It’s gonna take everybody.” (Bowie TV) Washington RB Austin Ekeler feels healthy and is looking for a bounceback year: “This league is brutal. You’re judged of last year’s results, and I know I need to prove it again.” (JP Finlay)

feels healthy and is looking for a bounceback year: “This league is brutal. You’re judged of last year’s results, and I know I need to prove it again.” (JP Finlay) Ekeler talked about his role in OC Kliff Kingsbury ‘s offense: “It’s great… you’re gonna see me all over the field.” (Finlay)

‘s offense: “It’s great… you’re gonna see me all over the field.” (Finlay) Commanders fifth-round LB Jordan Magee is looking forward to playing under LB coach Ken Norton Jr.: “I am happy to learn from him and pick his brain from what he has done over the years…what he was and what he’s continuing to bring to the game.” (Commanders’ YouTube)

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons skipped voluntary OTAs as he awaits a new contract extension. Parsons stated he was trying to protect his body as being healthy is where his value begins.

“Understanding the business side of it, too,” Parsons said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “This is all I have. This is all I have to offer to the Cowboys. Before you sign a contract, you go through a physical, before you’re even on a team. This is your engine. This is where all of my equity lies.”

“I have no other equity to offer them, and availability is the best ability. If I’m not available when it really matters because my body is not healing property or I didn’t get all of the rehab I need to be successful, then that’s on me. It’s not on them. They’ll just find the next me.”

Giants

Giants WR Allen Robinson admitted that he was surprised to find out he was cut by Pittsburgh.

“I know for them, they were doing a lot of changes over there, schematic changes, and different things like that,” Robinson said, via PFT. “So, it was a little surprising. But at the end of the day, it’s a part of the business. I’ve been in this thing now going on 11 years.”

Robinson believes that he found the right fit with the Giants.

“It’s awesome, man,” Robinson said. “It’s awesome, because once you’ve played in the league for a little bit, you do know some guys. You’ve played with guys, you’ve played against guys. Coming in today talking to Jalin, he was telling me how he was playing with me on Madden and stuff. You’re able to connect with guys quickly. Being able to have that perspective, it’s been an easy transition for me stepping into different locker rooms. I’m blessed to be able to be around these guys. It’s a very talented group. It’s been cool. It’s been fun.”

Giants WR Darius Slayton has incentive elevators based on catches, yards, touchdowns, and a Pro Bowl incentive for a maximum of $2.15 million. (Dan Duggan)