Lions Expected To Sign UFL K Jake Bates

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, the Lions are expected to sign K Jake Bates to a contract following the conclusion of the UFL season.

Wilson adds the signing won’t be official until Tuesday.

Bates, 25, played soccer for two seasons at Central Arkansas before transferring to Texas State and switching to football as a kickoff specialist. He did that for three years, spending his final year at Arkansas after another transfer.

Bates had a stint with the Texans for about a week in 2023 during the preseason. He later joined the Michigan Panthers for the 2024 UFL season.

In 2024, Bates is 17-22 on field goal attempts.