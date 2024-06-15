NFC Notes: Budda Baker, D.K. Metcalf, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DC Nick Sorensen said CB Isaac Yiadom is making a strong impression in San Francisco’s offseason program.

“I think with Ike, he came into the league and he kind of bounced around for a while. But everything we had heard about him and you see is what he’s been when he got here,” Sorensen said. “He’s kind of self-made, like he works. He’s very serious. I think when he came to sign, he actually like went and got a workout after he signed. I’ve never seen that, but that’s him. I think that’s what’s kind of shown up with who he is and he’s very meticulous and the stuff that showed up later in the year with him and how he competed against a lot of really good receivers. I think it’s been awesome that we’re seeing that now too.”

Sorensen mentioned Yiadom is proving to be technical and strong, similar to fellow CB Charvarius Ward.

“He’s very technical. He’s very strong,” Sorensen said. “I think he’s a guy that’s also, like we talk about Mooney being strong and a tackler, he’s got that in his history as well. He’s a tough guy. He’s physical. He plays with his hands. He’s violent. He communicates. He sees things before they happen and that stuff has shown up.”

Cardinals

Cardinals S Budda Baker is heading into the final year under contract after not agreeing to an extension last offseason. Baker stated he treats all seasons the same and there won’t be any added urgency in his play due to his pending free agency.

“A lot of people think about the money. Some players might think, ‘Contract year, I gotta do extra.’ I treat every single year like a contract year,” Baker said, via Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. “For me, I love this game. I play it at a high level each and every week because of the work I put in each and every week. For me, I’m an honest believer in controlling what I can control and do my job. At the end of the day, everything else will take care of itself.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf admitted that he was disappointed to see former HC Pete Carroll get fired and lose his job.

“I love Pete,” Metcalf said, via PFT. “He’s the one. He’s the reason that I’m standing right here in front of y’all, along with John [Schneider]. He was a great coach for me. Can’t dismiss what he did for me and this organization, you know, before I got here and when I got here. He’s a great coach, a Hall of Fame-caliber coach, in my opinion. But, just sad to see somebody lose their job like that.”