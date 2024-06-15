AFC Notes: Treylon Burks, Tank Dell, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars ST coordinator Heath Farwell said fifth-round RB Keilan Robinson was his “number one running back” in the 2024 NFL Draft and thinks he can be an “elite” return specialist.

“Keilan Robinson was a guy that was my number one running back that I watched. I loved him right away. You saw what he did as a returner. I saw him playing other phases,” Farwell said, via JaguarsWire. “He has the ability to play multiple phases for us, whether it’s gunner, corner on punt return, which he did some in college. He’s an elite returner, a kick returner, and he has actually been out there doing punt returns as well. He is a talented player with very good speed, tough, physical, does all the things we liked.”

Farwell said Robinson is also impressing coaches in their offense.

“Then of course I think he does a good job on offense. The offensive guys were on board. They liked him as well, catching the ball in the backfield doing some of the stuff he does,” Farwell said.

Texans

Following a tremendous rookie season, Texans WR Tank Dell was the victim of a shooting in Florida, leaving him with a minor wound. Dell reflected on the tragic night and how he ended up in that situation.

“To me, it was just wrong place, wrong time,” Dell said, via the Million Dollaz Worth of Game Podcast. “I went back to see my mom, I wasn’t even planning to go to the little pool party or whatever, but my boys saw that I was home, so they hit me up and was like ‘pull up to the party.’ They told me there was going to be security, people getting checked at the door, stuff like that. So, I’m like, ‘All right, cool.’ It’s a good vibe, and there was a lot of people that I know in there, so it was cool.”

“And then that shit just popped off out of nowhere. It just went south out of nowhere. And I thought I removed myself from the situation. When you see on the video, when I ran across I thought I removed myself from the little situation of the altercation when they was fighting, but I put myself in the middle of two people, and it just went crazy.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said WR Treylon Burks will contribute on special teams in 2024 to capitalize on his speed.

“Absolutely (Burks) is going to have to contribute (on special teams),” Callahan said, per Jim Wyatt. “You only get so many hats on gameday, and if he’s one of those guys on gameday, we’re going to have to find a place for him… Guys like him should be great special teams players on top of it, just because of his size and speed.”

Callahan thinks Burks will do well in the gunner role and the receiver is receptive to playing special teams.

“The gunner thing is something I think he’s very capable of doing. There might be some more roles for him in the other phases as well, but anytime you’re not a full-time starter, you’re going to have to contribute somewhere on gameday. And I think Trey’s attitude and approach to special teams has been fantastic.”

Titans WR Tyler Boyd believes QB Will Levis can let the game come to him after adding multiple veteran playmakers: “I know he can go out there and play football. And another thing I know, he kinds probably went out there and tried to do too much. But now he got guys. I think he can cut it back a little bit, relax and just rely more on his playmakers.” (SiriusXM NFL Radio)