Update On Trevor Lawrence’s Shoulder Injury

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is working back from surgery on the AC joint in his left shoulder, which was one of the injuries that cut his 2024 season short.

New Jacksonville HC Liam Coen revealed their plans for Lawrence during the spring workouts, saying Lawrence will be limited as he gets back to full go.

“As we lead in, we’re optimistic that we’ll get there in terms of where we need to go,” Coen said, via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “He’ll be on a pitch count for those things. In terms of the where he has to get to, because he has little touch points he needs to reach before he can obviously get out onto the grass and do it full speed, everything’s moving forward. He feels really good right now, so excited about that.”

Coen believes the limitations during spring workouts will allow Lawrence to fine-tune his footwork to help take his game to another level.

“If you can have core fundamentals and footwork that you believe in and that you trust in those times of crisis, you have something to actually fall back on and play with a quieted mind. And so this is a great opportunity now that he is a little limited from a throwing standpoint that we can dive into the footwork, he can dive into it on his own time and really work at this thing. So he’s committed to it. It’s something that we feel strongly about that can help him continue to get better. And ultimately on Sundays, we hope that shows up.”

Lawrence is confident he will be 100 percent by the time the season rolls around. He also discussed their emphasis on aligning the offensive system with his footwork to help maximize what they can do.

“We don’t play a game until this fall, so obviously I’m going to be ready sooner than that, so I’m very optimistic I’ll be perfectly good for the season,” Lawrence said.

“I think they’ve done a really good job of this [offensive] system of really thinking through how does it tie into a quarterback’s feet. And that’s what we’ve been talking about, and it takes some work and flipping my stance, just some little things like that that are small that many people wouldn’t notice, but it is. I have so many banked reps of the other way, I’ve got to just get all these on my own and work so once camp comes around, I’m ready to go.”

Lawrence, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that included a $24,118,900 bonus and later signed him to a five-year, $275 million extension this past offseason.

In 2024, Lawrence appeared in 10 games and completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 119 yards rushing and three touchdowns.