Commanders Sign TE Ben Sinnott & OL Brandon Coleman, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Washington Commanders sign second-round TE Ben Sinnott and third-round OL Brandon Coleman to a rookie contract, according to Nicki Jhabvala.

Washington has now wrapped up its 2024 class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Jayden Daniels QB Signed 2 Jer’Zhan Newton DT Signed 2 Mike Sainristil CB Signed 2 Ben Sinnott TE Signed 3 Brandon Coleman OT Signed 3 Luke McCaffrey WR Signed 5 Jordan Magee LB Signed 5 Dominique Hampton S Signed 7 Javontae Jean-Baptiste DE Signed

Sinnott, 21, was a two-year starter at Kansas State and earned the Lowman Trophy for being the best fullback in college football in 2023. He also earned first-team All-Big 12 as a fullback in 2023 along with first-team All-Big 12 as a tight end in 2022.

The No. 53 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $7,227,950 contract that includes a $2,076,692 signing bonus and will carry a $1,314,173 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his college career, Sinnott appeared in 38 games and recorded 82 receptions for 1,138 yards (13.9 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.

Coleman, 23, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023.

The No. 67 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,058,224 contract that includes a $1,225,980 signing bonus and will carry a $1,101,495 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his college career, Coleman appeared in 41 games and started 34 times, including 22 at left tackle and 12 at left guard.