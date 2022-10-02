Commanders Expected To Activate RB Brian Robinson Early This Week

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are expected to activate third-round RB Brian Robinson from the non-football injury list early this week.

Rapoport says Robinson’s gunshot wounds have healed and the runner has a final check in the next 24 hours that would clear the way for him to be activated.

He adds despite his return, there’s a chance Washington uses this week of practice as a ramp-up period for Robinson and holds him out of the game in Week 5 against the Titans.

Robinson, 23, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and was the Cotton Bowl Classic MVP last season. He was selected by the Commanders with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 55 games and recorded 545 rushing attempts for 2,704 yards (5.0 YPC) and 29 touchdowns, to go along with 52 receptions for 446 yards (8.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.