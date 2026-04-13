Commanders Expected To Host Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson For Top-30 Visit

Per Ben Standig, the Commanders are expected to Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson for a top-30 visit.

Here’s a full list of Tyson’s reported visits so far:

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Tyson, 21, was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class and committed to play for Colorado. He opted to transfer to Arizona State following his freshman year in Boulder. He was named the Big 12 newcomer of the year in 2024 and earned first-team all Big-12 honors in 2024 and 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Tyson as the third-best receiver in the class with a first to second-round grade.

Throughout his four-year career, Tyson appeared in 33 games and caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.