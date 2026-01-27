Commanders Expected To Keep DT Daron Payne In 2026

Commanders DT Daron Payne is heading into the final year of his four-year, $90 million deal in 2026 after registering a career-low 61 percent defensive snap share last season.

Per Ben Standig, discussions between the two sides are currently focused on Payne playing out the final year of his deal without a restructure, pay cut, or extension. Standig says “the current expectation” is Payne will return for a ninth season, though it is not a done deal yet.

We mentioned Payne as a potential cap cut to watch in our Potential 2026 Cap Casualties For Every Team list earlier this month. Washington would save $16.75 million by releasing him, which is a hefty amount.

However, it does not seem like the Commanders are leaning in this direction.

Payne, 28, is the former 13th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He signed a four-year $14.418 million dollar rookie contract with the Washington Football Team that included an $8.566 million dollar signing bonus.

Washington exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season which is worth $8.53 million. He re-signed a four-year, $90 million contract through 2026 and made a base salary of $16,400,000 last year.

In 2025, Payne appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and recorded 46 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and five passes defended.