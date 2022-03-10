Commanders Expected To Release Landon Collins

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are expected to release LB/S Landon Collins after the two sides were not able to agree on a restructured contract.

Indications were that Collins could be a release candidate this offseason, so this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

Collins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.

Collins was set to make a base salary of $11.5 million in 2022.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Collins will free up $6,482,353 of available cap space while creating $9.6 million in dead money.

In 2021, Collins appeared in 13 games for Washington and recorded 81 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, two recoveries and two pass deflections.