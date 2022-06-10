Commanders Fine DC Jack Del Rio $100K For Comments Regarding Jan. 6

Commanders HC Ron Rivera announced Friday that they’re fined DC Jack Del Rio $100,000 for his recent comments regarding Jan. 6.

The money will be donated to the U.S. Captila Police memorial fund.

Here’s the full statement:

Del Rio, 59, began his head coaching career with the Jaguars from 2003-2011 and led them to a regular-season record of 68-71 (48.9 percent) and to two playoff appearances.

After his time in Jacksonville, the Broncos signed him to become their defensive coordinator from 2012-2014 and he helped create one of the strongest defenses in the NFL during that time.

The Raiders brought him in as their head coach in 2015 and signed him to a four-year extension in 2017 only to dump him at the end of the year for Jon Gruden. Washington hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

In 2021, the Commanders ranked No. 22 in total yards allowed, No. 25 in total points allowed, No. 8 in total rushing yards allowed and No. 29 in total passing yards allowed.