Commanders Going Back To Carson Wentz As Starter

According to Ian Rapoport, Commanders HC Ron Rivera has informed the team they will be going back to Carson Wentz as the starting quarterback this week.

While Washington turned its season around with Taylor Heinicke taking the reins after Wentz was injured, the Commanders have had a three-game lull that has pushed them to the edge of the playoff bubble.

This week’s game against the Browns is pivotal and Rivera believes Wentz will be able to move the offense better and is in a better position to have success now than he was earlier this season.

Wentz, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz lasted just one year with the Colts before he was traded to the Commanders this past March.

In 2022, Wentz has appeared in seven games for the Commanders and completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 1,612 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with 79 yards rushing.

We’ll have more on Washington’s quarterback situation as the news is available.