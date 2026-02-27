Commanders Hire Former Cardinals TEs Coach Ben Steele To Same Role

According to Tom Pelissero, the Commanders are hiring former Cardinals TEs coach Ben Steele as their new tight ends coach.

This fills the role vacated by former TEs coach David Raih, who was promoted to Pass Game Coordinator earlier today.

Steele, 47, started his coaching career as an offensive assistant for Mesa State in 2008. He held an assistant role at Colorado in 2009 and 2010 before signing as California’s offensive administrative assistant the following two years.

From there, Steele became UC Davis’ tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator in 2013. He got his first NFL job as the Buccaneers’ offensive quality control coach in 2014 and was promoted to tight ends coach in 2017. The Falcons hired him as an offensive assistant in 2019 and promoted him to tight ends coach the following year.

The Vikings brought him in as an assistant OL coach in 2021 and held the same role with the Broncos in 2022. The Cardinals hired him as tight ends coach in 2023.