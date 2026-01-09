Commanders Promoting Asst. David Blough As Offensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are promoting assistant coach David Blough as their new offensive coordinator under Dan Quinn.

Blough reportedly had interest from the Lions for their offensive coordinator job, so the Commanders clearly moved quickly to retain their up-and-coming coach before someone else hired him away.

Blough will be tasked with replacing Kliff Kingsbury and getting the offense back on track as a whole to where they were a few years ago.

Blough, 30, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in May of 2019. Cleveland traded him to the Lions coming out of the preseason in exchange for a conditional 2022 seven-round draft pick.

Blough finished the 2019 season as Detroit’s starter after Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel sustained season-ending injuries.

Detroit elected to cut Blough loose coming out of training camp and signed him to the practice squad in 2020. He returned to Detroit this past March but was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad.

From there, Arizona opted to sign him off Minnesota’s practice squad and he was among their final roster cuts the following season. He last signed onto Detroit’s practice squad during the 2023 season.

For his career, Blough appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and Lions, making seven starts. He completed 138 of his 242 pass attempts (57%) for 1,435 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added 14 carries for 60 yards.

He just recently began his coaching career, being hired by the Commanders as their assistant QB coach in 2024.