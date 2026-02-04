Commanders Hiring USC Co-Defensive Coordinator Eric Henderson As DL Coach

The Washington Commanders are hiring USC Co-DC/run game coordinator Eric Henderson as their run game coordinator/defensive coordinator, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Henderson, 43, wound up signing with the Bengals as an undrafted free-agent out of Georgia Tech back in 2006. The Bengals released Henderson in 2009 and he had a brief stint in the United Football League before starting his coaching career.

Henderson caught on with Georgia Military College in 2012 as a defensive assistant. From there, he moved on to Oklahoma State in 2013 as a grad assistant and then defensive quality control coach in 2015. From there, he moved on to defensive line coach at UTSA in 2017.

He got his first crack in the NFL with the Chargers in 2017 as their assistant defensive line coach. He moved on to the Rams in 2019 as the defensive line coach.

He spent five years with the Rams before being named the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach by USC in 2024.