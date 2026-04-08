Commanders Hosted 37 Players For Local Prospects Day

The Washington Commanders officially hosted 37 players for its local prospects workout day on Wednesday, per Ben Standig.

Morris, 25, was a one-year starter for Virginia after spending the previous year with North Texas. He spent the previous three years at TCU and originally signed with Oklahoma in 2020.

He earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2024 and was the Gator Bowl MVP in 2025.

During his college career, Morris appeared in 46 games and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 9,207 yards (7.3 YPA) for 63 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also recorded 205 rushing attempts for 887 yards (4.3 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.