Commanders Hosted 37 Players For Local Prospects Day

The Washington Commanders officially hosted 37 players for its local prospects workout day on Wednesday, per Ben Standig.
- Maryland S Jalen Huskey
- Penn State S Zakee Wheatley
- Southern Mississippi CB Josh Moten
- Maine CB Vincent Nwachi
- Tennessee DE Dominic Bailey
- Indiana DE Mikail Kamara
- Virginia DE Mitchell Melton
- Duke DE Wesley Williams
- Southern California S Bishop Fitzgerald
- Virginia S Devin Neal
- James Madison S Jacob Thomas
- Virginia DT Jahmeer Carter
- South Carolina DT Monkell Goodwine
- Maryland DT Cam Rice
- Navy DT Landon Robinson
- Alabama LB Nikhai Hill-Green
- Morgan State LB Erick Hunter
- Central Florida LB Keli Lawson
- Wisconsin LS Nick Levy
- Virginia LS Bryce Robinson
- Vanderbilt C Jordan White
- Boston College G Logan Taylor
- Memphis T Chris Adams
- Maryland T Alan Herron
- UTSA T Kamar Missouri
- Louisiana State K Damian Ramos
- Virginia Tech P Nick Veltsistas
- Johns Hopkins QB Bay Harvey
- Navy QB Blake Horvath
- Virginia QB Chandler Morris
- SMU TE Matthew Hibner
- Georgetown WR Jimmy Kibble
- Maryland WR Shaleak Knotts
- Maryland WR Octavian Smith
- Navy RB Eli Heidenreich
- UNLV WR Jaden Bradley
Morris, 25, was a one-year starter for Virginia after spending the previous year with North Texas. He spent the previous three years at TCU and originally signed with Oklahoma in 2020.
He earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2024 and was the Gator Bowl MVP in 2025.
During his college career, Morris appeared in 46 games and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 9,207 yards (7.3 YPA) for 63 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also recorded 205 rushing attempts for 887 yards (4.3 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.
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