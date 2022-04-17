Commanders Hosting USC WR Drake London For Top 30 Visit

According to John Keim, the Commanders will host USC WR Drake London for a visit.

He’s the latest receiver to visit D.C. as the Commanders look hard at potentially adding one of the draft’s top receivers with the No. 11 pick.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

London is one of the top receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class. His junior season came to an end after he suffered a fractured ankle eight games into the season, but was still named the PAC-12 offensive player of the year.

At USC, London played both football and basketball.

Dane Brugler has London rated as his No. 15 overall player and his No. 3 receiver.

During his college career at USC, London appeared in 22 games and caught 160 passes for 2,153 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns over the course of three seasons.