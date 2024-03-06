Commanders In Talks With TE Zach Ertz

According to Peter Schrager, veteran free-agent TE Zach Ertz has been having conversations with the Commanders over a potential contract.

Ertz, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed last year with the Cardinals.

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2024 when the Cardinals released him. He caught on with the Lions in January.

In 2023, Ertz appeared in seven games and caught 27 passes for 187 yards receiving and a touchdown.