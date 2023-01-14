Commanders Informing OC Candidates QB Sam Howell Will Likely Start Next Season

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Commanders are informing potential offensive coordinator candidates that they are likely going with QB Sam Howell as their starter heading into next season.

John Keim mentions that while Howell has a good chance to be the starter, he still has to secure the job. Keim adds that the team will also discuss other options as well.

Howell led the NFL in passing yards during the preseason before starting in the team’s final season game against the Cowboys.

Howell, 22, was considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country entering the 2021 season but fell to the fifth round after a rocky season and was drafted by the Commanders.

He signed a four-year $4,021,599 contract that includes a $361,599 signing bonus.

During his college career at UNC, Howell completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 10,283 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions over the course of 37 games and three seasons. He also rushed for 1,009 yards and 17 touchdowns.

In 2022, Howell appeared in one game for the Commanders and completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 169 yards to go with one touchdown and one interception.

We will have more news on the Commanders’ quarterback situation when it becomes available.