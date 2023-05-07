Commanders Inquired Whether Andrew Luck Was Available In 2022

ESPN’s John Keim mentions the Commanders put in a call to former Colts QB Andrew Luck in 2022 when they were conducting an exhaustive search for a starting quarterback.

Washington called every team in the league to check on whether their quarterbacks were available, even the long shots which Luck would have qualified as.

The Colts still own the rights to Luck’s contract and he’s on their reserve-retired list. The Commanders would have needed to trade for Luck had he decided to unretire, and given the Colts also needed a quarterback they might not have been willing to part with him.

Obviously Luck remains retired, and Washington ended up trading for a different Colts quarterback, Carson Wentz, before moving on to 2022 fifth-round QB Sam Howell as the starter for 2023.

Luck, 33, was a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2012 out of Stanford. He finished the third year of his six-year, $139.125 million contract that included $87 million guaranteed and was set to make base salaries of $9.125 million, $11 million and $11 million over the final three years of his deal at the time he retired.

For his career, Luck threw for 23,671 yards while completing 60.8 percent of his passes to go along with 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions over the course of six seasons and 86 games.

Luck was the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year and a four-time Pro Bowl selection.