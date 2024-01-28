Commanders Interviewing Lions OC Ben Johnson Tuesday

Nicki Jhabvala reports that the Commanders will interview Lions OC Ben Johnson in Detroit on Tuesday for their head-coaching job.

There has been a lot of buzz in recent weeks connecting Johnson to the Commanders’ job, so it will be interesting to see how things develop from here.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Commanders’ job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interview) Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy (Interview)

Johnson, 37, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Lions offense ranked No. 3 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 5 in rushing yards per game.