Commanders LB Frankie Luvu Uncertain For Week 2

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Commanders LB Frankie Luvu suffered a minor groin strain in Week 1 and his status for Sunday’s game “remains uncertain.”

Fowler notes that this isn’t expected to be a long-term injury for Luvu, and he’s expected to avoid injured reserve.

Luvu, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State back in 2018 before securing a tryout with the Jets. He signed on with New York and bounced on and off of their roster his first few seasons.

The Jets re-signed Luvu to an exclusive rights contract in 2020, but declined to tender him as a restricted free agent in 2021. He later signed on with the Panthers and eventually agreed to a two-year, $9 million extension back in 2022.

Luvu was testing the open market last year when he agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal with the Commanders.

In 2026, Luvu has appeared in one game and recorded four tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.