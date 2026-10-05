Commanders WR Jaylin Lane Suffered Dislocated & Fractured Ankle, Likely Done For Season

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, tests confirmed Commanders WR Jaylin Lane suffered a fracture and dislocation of his ankle, and he is likely done for the season.

Lane was carted off in the team’s Week 4 loss in London, and he’s undergoing further tests for the injury while still overseas, according to Rapoport.

Lane, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. He signed a four-year, $5,113,840 rookie deal through 2028 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2026, Lane has appeared in four games for the Commanders and caught two passes for 25 yards. He also returned seven punts for 84 yards and 12 kicks for 295 yards.

We’ll have more on Lane as the news becomes available.