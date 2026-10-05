Commanders QB Marcus Mariota Suffered MCL Sprain

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Commanders QB Marcus Mariota suffered an MCL sprain in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Colts.

Fowler mentions this is Mariota’s second MCL sprain, with his first coming in the preseason.

Seventh-round rookie QB Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Mariota on Sunday and would be in line to start if Jayden Daniels isn’t ready in Week 5. They also have QB Sam Hartman on the practice squad.

However, Washington is hopeful Daniels can return from his dislocated elbow in Week 5.

Mariota, 32, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

After playing out his deal in Las Vegas, Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons in 2022. Atlanta opted to release him and he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth $5 million.

From there, Mariota joined the Commanders ahead of the 2024 season. He’s returned on one-year deals in 2025 and 2026.

In 2026, Mariota has appeared in three games for the Commanders and completed 64.7 percent of passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Mariota and Washington’s quarterback situation as the news is available.