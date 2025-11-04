Commanders LB Frankie Luvu’s One-Game Suspension Overturned, Eligible To Play Week 10

According to Michael Signora, Commanders LB Frankie Luvu has successfully appealed his one-game suspension for repeated hip drop tackle violations. Luvu will now be fined $100,000 instead of being suspended.

Luvu was suspended without pay for one game following Week 9’s loss to the Seahawks, but he quickly submitted an appeal. He will now be eligible to play in Week 10.

Luvu, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State back in 2018 before securing a tryout with the Jets. He signed on with New York and bounced on and off of their roster his first few seasons.

The Jets re-signed Luvu to an exclusive rights contract in 2020, but declined to tender him as a restricted free agent in 2021. He later signed on with the Panthers and eventually agreed to a two-year, $9 million extension back in 2022.

Luvu was testing the open market last year when he agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal with the Commanders.

In 2025, Luvu has appeared in nine games for the Commanders and recorded 50 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.