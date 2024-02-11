Commanders Likely To Explore Trade To No. 1 Overall

According to a report from NFL Media, the Washington Commanders are likely to at least explore trading up to No. 1 overall with the Bears to select USC QB Caleb Williams.

Washington hired former USC QB coach Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator this offseason, which naturally kicked off some speculation in NFL circles about a reunion with Williams.

The Commanders would certainly be better positioned than some other teams to trade with the Bears, as Chicago would just have to drop one spot.

However, reports indicate the Bears would need a “historic” haul to part with the No. 1 pick. Washington has other options besides paying that premium, with North Carolina QB Drake Maye and LSU QB Jayden Daniels seen as top quarterback prospects this year.

NFL Media adds it would be a surprise if Washington stuck with QB Sam Howell as the starting quarterback for another season despite a promising start to the 2023 season.

Williams, 22, was a top recruit who won the starting job at Oklahoma midway through his first season. He transferred to USC to follow HC Lincoln Riley and started two seasons for the Trojans, winning the Heisman trophy in 2022.

During his three-year college career, Williams completed 66.9 percent of his pass attempts for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 37 games. He added 966 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns on the ground.

We’ll have more on the Commanders and the No. 1 pick as the news is available.