Commanders Likely To Trade Either Chase Young & Montez Sweat Before Deadline?

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that league sources anticipate that the Commanders will trade either Chase Young or Montez Sweat before the Tuesday deadline.

Jones adds that a loss to the Eagles would probably increase the team’s likeliness to move one of their two edge rushers.

The Commanders reportedly received more calls on the players this past week after waiting to see how things would shake out in the NFC East.

Some other recent reports regarding Young and Sweat:

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes he’s gotten the sense from things behind the scenes that between DEs Chase Young and Montez Sweat , the Commanders would prefer to keep Young after this season. Both are in the final year of their rookie contracts.

and , the Commanders would prefer to keep Young after this season. Both are in the final year of their rookie contracts. Fowler adds he has heard Young isn’t necessarily pushing for a long-term deal right now and is open to getting the tag or hitting free agency.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe heard from one industry source that other teams might prefer Sweat over Young due to his durability and better track record of production. While Young is younger and has played well this season, his injury history makes some teams nervous.

Young, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season, which they opted to decline.

In 2023, Young has appeared in five games for the Commanders and recorded 11 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and one pass deflection.

Sweat, 27, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract when Washington picked up the fifth-year option on Sweat worth $10.892 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Sweat has appeared in six games for Washington and recorded 20 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Young and Sweat as the news is available.