Commanders Make Four Moves

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders made five roster moves on Saturday, including activating TE Armani Rogers from injured reserve and placing LB Jamin Davis on the list.

The team is also elevating RB Reggie Bonnafon and DB Troy Apke from the practice squad for Week 18.

Rogers, 25, went undrafted in 2022 out of Ohio University where he played quarterback.

He caught on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent at tight end but was later placed on injured reserve during the season.

In 2022, Rogers appeared in ten games for the Commanders and recorded five receptions for 64 yards.