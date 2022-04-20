Commanders Meeting With Georgia DE Travon Walker, Who Also Had Visit With Vikings

According to Ben Standig, the Commanders are setting up a meeting with Georgia DE Travon Walker.

Standig says Washington initially wanted to bring Walker in for a top 30 visit, but they weren’t able to work the logistics out. Today is the final day teams are allowed to host prospects at their facility.

Washington will instead send a contingent to Georgia’s campus to meet with Walker. It will not include HC Ron Rivera or DC Jack Del Rio.

Standig also mentions Walker has had a top 30 visit with the Vikings. They pick No. 12 and Washington picks No. 11. Walker has met with every team picking in the top six and it would be a big surprise at this point if he slipped beyond that.

At 6-5 and 270 pounds, Walker blazed a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, turned in a 10-3 broad jump and showcased impressive agility with a 6.89-second three-cone drill.

Walker, 21, was named to the freshman All-SEC team in 2019 and elected to enter the 2022 NFL Draft as a junior.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Walker as his No. 6 overall player.

During his three-year college career, Walker recorded 61 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one recovery and three pass deflections in 29 career games.

For more on Walker, the Commanders and the Vikings, check out our 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Visit Tracker.