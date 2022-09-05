Commanders Naming Ryan Kerrigan Assistant DL Coach

The Washington Commanders announced that they are naming former DL Ryan Kerrigan as their assistant defensive line coach after he retired from the team this offseason.

Kerrigan, 33, is a former first-round pick by Washington out of Purdue back in 2011. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a five-year, $57.5 million extension back in 2015.

Kerrigan made a base salary of $11.5 million in 2020 and later agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Eagles last year.

For his career, Kerrigan appeared in 172 games for the Commanders and Eagles, recorded 457 tackles, 96 sacks, three interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, 26 forced fumbles, four recoveries, and 25 pass deflections over the course of 11 seasons. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.