Commanders Not Expected To Offer Extension To DT Da’Ron Payne

According to Ben Standig, the Washington Commanders are not expected to extend DT Daron Payne this year.

Standig points out Washington has a lot of needs in terms of how they allocate their cap space and they’re deep on the defensive line.

Fellow DT Jonathan Allen was extended for four years and $72 million last offseason and DEs Montez Sweat and Chase Young will be due for new deals in the coming seasons.

Washington also took on a fair amount of salary by trading for QB Carson Wentz and will work on a new deal for WR Terry McLaurin this summer.

Payne is playing out the 2022 season in a contract year on his fifth-year option worth $8.53 million.

Payne, 24, is the former 13th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He signed a four-year $14.418 million dollar rookie contract with the Washington Football Team that included an $8.566 million dollar signing bonus.

Washington exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Payne appeared in all 17 games for Washington and recorded 61 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 40 interior defender out of 109 qualifying players.