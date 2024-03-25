Commanders Not Interested In Trading DT Jonathan Allen

Commanders GM Adam Peters forcefully shot down the trade speculation around DT Jonathan Allen at the owners meetings on Monday.

“We are not interested in trading him,” he told reporters including John Keim.

Allen has two years remaining on his deal and has hinted at wanting a new contract that reflects his place in the hierarchy at the position.

That combined with his age, production and Washington’s imminent rebuild have fueled speculation that Allen could be a candidate for the Commanders to trade for significant draft capital.

Peters’ statement indicates that’s not how the Commanders are approaching the situation, however.

Allen, 29, was selected in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama by Washington. He signed a four-year, $11.596 million contract that included a $6.573 million signing bonus.

Washington exercised the fifth-year option on Allen which was set to pay him $10.05 million in 2021. He later agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension.

He’s scheduled to make base salaries of $14 million and $15.5 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2023, Allen appeared in 16 games for Washington and recorded 53 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and one pass deflection.