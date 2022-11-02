Commanders Officially Designate Chase Young To Return

The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday that DE Chase Young has officially been designated to return after being expected to rejoin the team in October.

We have designated Chase Young to return to practice pic.twitter.com/lsj3NV2kaV — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2022

Young, 23, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Young appeared in 10 games for Washington, recording 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks.