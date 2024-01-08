Commanders Officially Fire HC Ron Rivera, Hiring Former Warriors GM Bob Myers To Advise Search Committee

The Washington Commanders officially fired HC Ron Rivera on Monday morning, as has been the expected outcome for weeks.

Commanders owner Josh Harris released a statement in which he announced former Vikings GM Rick Spielman and former Warriors GM Bob Myers would assist him in hiring a new head coach and a new head of football operations:

“Today, we made the decision to part ways with Ron Rivera. I want to thank Ron and his wife Stephanie for all they did for the Commanders and DMV community, especially during the ownership transition. Ron helped navigate this organization through some challenging times. He is a good man and thoughtful leader who has positively contributed to this organization and the NFL. I wish the Rivera family nothing but the best moving forward.

As we look ahead, we recognize the results this season were not good enough and a strategic shift in leadership and approach is necessary. Alongside my partners, I have assembled a small advisory committee to assist me in identifying two important roles for this organization: head of football operations and head coach. I have asked Mitch Rales, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and David Blitzer, as well as Bob Myers and Rick Spielman, to join the advisory committee that will work with me to make the best decisions for the franchise.

To deliver upon our ultimate goal of becoming an elite franchise and consistently competing for the Super Bowl, there is a lot to do and first we must establish a strong organizational infrastructure led by the industry’s best and most talented individuals. As such, we will conduct a thorough search process to ensure we find the right candidates to guide this franchise forward. I consider these decisions to be among the most critical I make for the franchise – attracting exceptional talent, empowering them to lead and holding them accountable. I look forward to being personally involved throughout this process.

This is a crucial offseason for the Commanders, and we continue to be motivated and inspired by the way the fans have responded since we took ownership last summer. Stewarding this franchise is a responsibility we don’t take lightly, and we’re eager to lay the foundation for the next chapter of Commanders football.”

Rivera, 62, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 1984. He played several seasons in Chicago before taking his first coaching job with the Bears in 1997. He worked for the Eagles and Chargers before the Panthers hired him as their head coach in 2011.

Rivera spent nine years as the Panthers head coach and led them to a record of 76-63-1, which includes four playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl following the 2015 season. He was named the AP coach of the year twice before Carolina moved on after the 2019 season.

Washington moved quickly to hire Rivera as their head coach. He had a 26-40-1 record through four seasons.

For his career, Rivera has a record of 102-103-2 (.498 winning percentage) over 13 seasons with five playoff appearances (3-5 record).