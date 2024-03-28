Commanders & Patriots Meeting With Drake Maye Before Pro Day

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Patriots and Commanders are meeting with UNC QB Drake Maye ahead of his Pro Day on Thursday.

Maye, 21, is one of the best overall prospects in the 2024 draft class. He earned first-team All-ACC honors last season and was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022.

Some evaluators believe he’s the best quarterback in this class, despite the group including USC’s Caleb Williams.

During his three-year college career at UNC, Maye appeared in 30 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.