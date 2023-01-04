Commanders Place LB De’Jon Harris On IR, Make Three Other Moves

The Washington Commanders announced that they placed LB De’Jon Harris on the injured reserve and elevated LB Nathan Gerry from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Washington also signed LB Ferrod Gardner to the practice squad and activated G Nolan Laufenberg from the practice squad injured list.

Harris, 25, went undrafted out of Arkansas back in 2020 and caught on with the Patriots before being among the team’s final roster cuts.

He later signed with the Packers practice squad and was elevated to the active roster, later signing a futures deal with the team before being among their final roster cuts in 2021.

Harris then caught on with the Commanders’ practice squad at the end of the 2021 season and has been on and off of their taxi squad ever since.

In 2022, Harris appeared in five games for the Commanders but has not recorded any statistics.