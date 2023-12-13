Commanders Place LB Jamin Davis On IR, Promote DE Joshua Pryor

The Washington Commanders announced they have placed LB Jamin Davis on injured reserve.

To fill the open roster spot, the team promoted DE Joshua Pryor from the practice squad.

Davis, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract.

The Commanders will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Davis appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and recorded 89 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and four pass defenses.