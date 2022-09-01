Commanders Place RB Brian Robinson On Non-Football Injury List

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are placing third-round RB Brian Robinson on the non-football injury list.

The list functions similarly to injured reserve and Robinson will be eligible to come off after four games. He’s recovering from a pair of gunshot wounds after a carjacking attempt on Sunday.

His injuries fortunately weren’t as severe as they could have been and there’s a good chance Robinson returns to play this season.

“He’s very fortunate,” Commanders HC Ron Rivera said. “He’s doing well. It will be a matter of time before he’s back out here. There’s no timeline, but everything was very positive. It’s just about the healing process, and once he’s well enough to get on the field, doctors have to clear him and we’ll go from there. Everything is positive so far.”

Robinson, 23, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and was the Cotton Bowl Classic MVP last season. He was selected by the Commanders with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 55 games and recorded 545 rushing attempts for 2,704 yards (5.0 YPC) and 29 touchdowns, to go along with 52 receptions for 446 yards (8.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.